SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been criminally charged for altering a court order and presenting it to her children’s school, Sheriff Steve Prator said Tuesday in a news release.
Stephana Garrett, 29, was detained Thursday at the Caddo Parish Courthouse, where she had appeared for a hearing on a restraining order. She was later arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center for forgery.
Caddo Det. Clarissa Harris investigated the case and said that Garrett submitted an altered temporary restraining order at her children’s school. The paperwork appeared suspicious to the School Resource Officer who contacted the Clerk of Court and determined the restraining order had actually been denied.
A comparison of the order on file with the Clerk of Court and the order submitted to the school showed several alterations. The judge’s initials were forged in multiple places, a date and address were added, and stamps showing the order was denied were covered up, Prator said.