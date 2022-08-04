SHREVEPORT, La. -- A young child is expected to recover after being left unattended in a vehicle Thursday morning in a casino parking garage.
Shreveport police charged Kit Yu, 49, with child desertion after she reportedly left a 6-year-old inside a car that was not running and had its windows rolled up.
Shreveport firefighters responded and took the 6-year-old child to the hospital for treatment.
Police said Yu was the child's guardian. The child was returned to the custody of a family member.
Shreveport police remind citizens that even on mild or cloudy days temperatures inside vehicles can reach life-threatening levels quickly. Leaving windows slightly open doesn't help. Children should never be left unattended or be able to get inside a vehicle.
As of July 1, 11 children in the U.S. have died from being left in hot cars, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org.