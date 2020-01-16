thumbnail_Taylor, Cassandra.jpg
Marcus Hines

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police arrested Cassandra Taylor on Thursday and charged her with armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping.

Police said Taylor kidnapped an employee of Christus Shreveport-Bossier Medical Center on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Jan. 2. She also held the victim at gunpoint and forced her to withdraw money from a nearby ATM. Taylor reportedly drove off from the scene by stealing the victim's vehicle. 

Taylor remains in the Shreveport City Jail. Her bond has not been set.

6
2
0
1
2

Tags

Load comments