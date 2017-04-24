NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A woman has been arrested after authorities say she stabbed a teenage boy during a heated argument in New Orleans.
News outlets report 20-year-old Johanna Brown has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy Saturday. Authorities say at some point during their argument, Brown produced a knife and stabbed the boy.
New Orleans Police spokeswoman Ambria Washington says the teen had wounds to his hands. Washington says he is in good condition.
Authorities haven't commented on the relationship between Brown and the adolescent.
It's unclear if Brown has an attorney.