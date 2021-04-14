BOSSIER CITY, La. - A woman found dead Wednesday afternoon in a Bossier City apartment was beaten up a day earlier in Shreveport, a source with knowledge of the situation tells KTBS.
Shreveport authorities are now investigating the woman’s death.
The woman was found dead in a friend’s apartment in the Mirage Apartments located at 1702 East Texas St. She went there sometime Tuesday after suffering injuries allegedly inflicted by a boyfriend, the source said.
She went to bed and didn’t wake up, the source said.