SHREVEPORT, La. -- Grief over the loss of loved ones is made is worse by a long delays for headstones.
Linda Williams shared her story that's part of a sad, national problem because of supply chain and worker shortage issues.
She showed us receipts indicating that she finished paying $490 for her mother's headstone on January 25. Now, going on eight months later, there's still no headstone at the grave of Ineela Williams in Carver Cemetery.
"I know she might be saying up in heaven, 'Baby, just don't get upset. Just let go on. It'll get done,'" Williams said through tears.
"But I feel like that it should be here. I'm so stressed about it," she continued.
A representative at Classic Monument told KTBS that they only have one worker who's qualified to do the engraving. But she said that work is being done on Ineela Williams' headstone and it should be set next week.
As that employee, who wished not to be named, told us, "Since the pandemic, orders are up and workers are down."
Reports say that nationally, what used to be a three-month wait for a headstone, is now six-months -- or in some cases -- a year.