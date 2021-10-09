SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6200 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop on reports of a deceased infant shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers located one-year-old, Joseph Everett, inside of a vehicle at a residence in a mobile home park. The Shreveport Fire Department pronounced him dead on the scene. Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene to launch their investigations.
CSIU photographed the scene and collected evidence and detectives interviewed witnesses and the mother of the child. Detectives learned later on that the child had been left unattended inside of the vehicle since mid-morning. The vehicle was off, and the windows were up and the child ultimately succumbed to the heat.
On Friday, detectives issued a warrant charging Joseph's mother, Meagan Everett, with negligent homicide with bond set at $150,000. She was taken into custody shortly after and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.