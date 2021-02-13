UPDATE
SHREVEPORT, La. - Jessica Griffith, 34, was arrested in connection to the shooting that happened in downtown Shreveport Friday night.
SPD says the incident started with an argument between two white men and two white women.
It escalated into a fight between the two males.
Griffith, the girlfriend, shot the man who was fighting her boyfriend. She was charged with one count of Aggravated Second Degree Battery and booked into Shreveport City Jail.
The victim, who's been identified as James Giles, was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
SPD confirmed that 29-year-old Jordan Jameson of Longview was not the shooter.
