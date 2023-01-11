SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman and child injured Tuesday night when a vehicle was broadsided by a man Shreveport police said was trying to evade a traffic stop have died.
And late Wednesday afternoon, Shreveport police arrested a man they say is responsible for the two deaths. Terrance Dangerfield, 24, is charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified one of the victims as Faith Alexander, 31. She died about three hours after being taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the crash, which happened just before 6:30 p.m.
Her daughter, Amelia R. Ellis, 4, died early Wednesday morning.
Shreveport police said the crash happened as they tried to pull over Dangerfield, who was reportedly driving erratically on Terry Bradshaw Passway.
According to police, he ran through a red light after seeing police lights. He then hit a car with Alexander and Ellis inside. Both were taken to the hospital.
Dangerfield stopped his vehicle in a ditch on the other side of Walker Road and ran into a wooded area. He was carrying a firearm, police said.