MARSHALL, Texas -- A woman and a child were shot early Monday morning in Marshall.
Both were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.
Marshall police said a call about multiple gunshots in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard came in just after midnight. No additional details were released.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said, “We will do everything we can, and we will use all our resources to bring this perpetrator to justice. This case is especially troubling because a child was shot with such complete disregard for life and safety.”
Anyone who has information about this shooting and has not spoken to the Marshall Police Department is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. To remain anonymous, call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.