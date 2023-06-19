PLAIN DEALING, La. -- A domestic dispute left a Plain Dealing woman dead Sunday, the Bossier Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Plain Dealing Police Department are investigating the incident that took place in the 100 block of South Louisiana Street just before midnight.
According to preliminary reports, Ronnie L. Bryant is accused of shooting Melissa Powell in the neck during a domestic altercation while in a car. Then Bryant contacted a Plain Dealing police officer and asked for help for Powell.
Powell was taken to Ochsner Medical Center where she died.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives were contacted to assist the Plain Dealing Police Department with the investigation.
Bryant was booked into Bossier Max for second-degree murder. Bond is set at $500,000.
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information related to this case to contact the Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418.