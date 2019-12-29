BERNICE, La. — A woman is dead and her boyfriend, the alleged killer is at large Sunday, according to Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates.
The female victim has been identified as 25-year-old Sharmaine Brown, of Bernice, La. Authorities say Sean Johnson, 25 is accused of shooting Brown, in the head late Saturday night at an apartment complex in Bernice, where the couple resided, according to authorities.
Gates says the two were seated in the back of a silver 2008 Chevrolet Impala when the incident occurred.
He says Brown either fell out of the vehicle or somehow got out of the vehicle after being shot. Johnson then fled the scene in the vehicle Gates said.
Brown was transported to Reeves Memorial Hospital in Bernice, where she was pronounced dead. Her body has been sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.
Gates added that according to witnesses in the area at the time of the incident, no one heard the couple arguing or anything. As a result, detectives don’t know what led to the shooting nor have they been able to identify the type gun used in the incident.
Warrants have been issued for Johnson’s arrest for negligent homicide and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Third Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Hampton has set total bail at $500,000, once Johnson is located and arrested.
The investigation is ongoing. The Bernice Police Department is assisting the sheriff’s office with the case.
Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office immediately by calling 318-368-3124.