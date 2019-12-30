BERNICE, La. - A woman died in a shooting in Bernice and authorities are searching for her boyfriend, according to Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates.
The female victim has been identified as 25-year-old Sharmaine Brown, of Bernice. Authorities said Sean Johnson, 25, is accused of shooting Brown in the head late Saturday night at an apartment complex where the couple lived.
Gates said the two were seated in the back of car when the shooting occurred.
He said Brown either fell out of the vehicle or somehow got out of the vehicle after being shot and Johnson left the scene.
Brown was taken to Reeves Memorial Hospital in Bernice, where she was pronounced dead, Gates said. Her body has been sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.
According to witnesses, no one heard the couple arguing or anything, Gates said. As a result, he said detectives don’t know what led to the shooting.
Warrants have been issued for Johnson’s arrest for negligent homicide and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. His bond has been set at $500,000 when foiund.
The investigation into the shooting death continues.