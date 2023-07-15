SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people were shot near Linwood Avenue early Saturday morning. One woman died making it the third homicide within 24 hours. This one happened in the 71108 zip code.
At 8:58 a.m., Shreveport police responded to an initial shooting call at the 2000 block of Murray Street. Officials say a man and woman were driving and made a turn down Linwood Avenue onto Corbitt Street when a vehicle pulled up on the passenger side, and someone started shooting at them.
The victims drove to a friend's house on Murray Street and called for help.
Multiple gun shell casings have been reported on the ground at Linwood Avenue and Corbitt Street.
The male victim has been transported to Ochsner LSU with non life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
This is the 43rd homicide in Shreveport so far this year.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.