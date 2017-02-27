AMITE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police say a woman has been killed after her car hit a bulldozer on Interstate 55 near Amite.
The Daily Star reports that troopers say 55-year-old Deanna Lawson of Denham Springs died Friday in the crash.
Troopers believe Lawson's vehicle hit the bulldozer as 48-year-old James Lockhart of Galliano tried to move the bulldozer from the center median to a semi-trailer parked along the shoulder of the road. Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say the location was not an active construction site at the time of the crash and there were no warning signs for oncoming traffic.
Lockhart was cited for careless operation. It's unclear if he has an attorney.