SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman injured Tuesday night when her vehicle was broadsided by a man Shreveport police said was trying to evade a traffic stop has died.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the woman as Faith Alexandria, 31. She died about three hours after being taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the crash, which happened just before 6:30 p.m.
Shreveport police are still looking for the man responsible for the deadly collision. Police said they tried to pull over the man who was reportedly driving erratically on Terry Bradshaw Passway.
According to police, the man ran through a red light after seeing police lights. He then hit a car with Alexandria and a child inside. Both were taken to the hospital.
The man stopped his vehicle in a ditch on the other side of Walker Road and ran. According to police, he is believed to be armed.