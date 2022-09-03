TEXARKANA, Ark. – A Texarkana woman dies in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
At 4:15 a.m., Kiara Rogers, 32, of Texarkana was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger, traveling westbound on Arkansas Blvd.
The vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree, according to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report.
A passenger in the vehicle, Ciara Trotter, 32, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Rogers and the other passenger, Kimicia Jones, 20, of Texarkana sustained injuries in the crash.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
The investigator of the wreck was Cpl. Glendon Flowers.