BENTON, La. - One person died in a Christmas Eve mobile home fire near Benton.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Benton Fire District #4 received the call around 6:15 p.m. about a fire in the 200 block of James Street.
Firefighters later located the body of a 45-year-old woman inside.
The name of the victim has not been released.
A witness told authorities the woman’s two sons were outside when she emerged from the front door to inform them the house was on fire and then she went back inside. It is unknown what she returned inside for.
While the cause of the fire remains undetermined, Ashley Rodrigue of the State Fire Marshal’s Office said investigators have not ruled out a possible electrical malfunction as a contributing factor.