A woman who uses a walker managed to get out of her Shreveport home as flames engulfed it Thursday night.
Jessie Strasky said her phone was dead when she tried to call 911 just before 8:30 p.m. She made it out the front door of her home at 302 Dalzell St. and down steps to the sidewalk as neighbors appeared in the street, started by an explosion that preceded the fire.
Strasky sat across the street watching firefighters tear through the roof to douse flames in the attic. She and her daughter said one of the family's three dogs escaped. They believe the fire claimed the other two dogs, a cat and a guinea pig.
Fire Chief Scott Wolverton said investigators believe the blaze started in a shed behind the house. They haven't pinpointed the cause yet.
Stay with KTBS on air and online for more on this story.