SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman shot in the head June 1 and found behind a dumpster at a housing complex on Lakeshore Drive has died.
The Caddo Coroner's Office identifies the woman as 18-year-old Za'Niyahia Theus of Bobtail Circle. She died Wednesday night at the Ochsner LSU Health neurological intensive care unit.
Shreveport police found Theus behind the ARC of Caddo-Bossier, located on Lakeshore at Glen Avenue.
- - - - -
Anyone with information should contact the Caddo Parish-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373. All calls will remain anonymous and you may get a cash reward.