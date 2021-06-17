crime scene tape

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman shot in the head June 1 and found behind a dumpster at a housing complex on Lakeshore Drive has died.

The Caddo Coroner's Office identifies the woman as 18-year-old Za'Niyahia Theus of Bobtail Circle. She died Wednesday night at the Ochsner LSU Health neurological intensive care unit. 

Shreveport police found Theus behind the ARC of Caddo-Bossier, located on Lakeshore at Glen Avenue. 

Anyone with information should contact the Caddo Parish-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373. All calls will remain anonymous and you may get a cash reward.

