SHREVEPORT, La – A woman was shot and killed shortly after noon Wednesday on Fairfax and Morningside drive in west Shreveport.
The victim was found inside her red SUV that was stopped in the roadway. Drivers who came upon the SUV, unaware of what had happened, honked their horns trying to get the car to move.
One witness says she saw bullet holes in the driver-side window and called police.
According to police, a .22-caliber weapon was used. There were multiple shell casings around the vehicle. The car was also still in drive.
Police are actively investigating but there are no suspects and no arrests have been made.
This is the 25th homicide in Shreveport this year.