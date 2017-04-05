The woman found dead in a water well at her family's homeplace north of Shreveport last week had been involved in a contentious sibling dispute over access to the property.

Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies on Wednesday continued their investigation into the death of 59-year-old Catherine Holmes, whose body was found head-first at the bottom of the well.

Investigators described the death as suspicious but had not made an arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Holmes was among nine siblings. She and four others had sued one of her brothers, Patrick, because he would not allow them access to the two-acre property on Dixie-Blanchard Road and was not paying rent. A Caddo District Court judge had ruled in their favor last month and also divided the property among the siblings.

Catherine Holmes' body was found Friday after sheriff's deputies were called to the property when her sister became concerned that she couldn't contact Holmes.

Deputies had also been called to the property earlier in the day on a disturbance call. A deputy had stopped by later in the day and helped Holmes start the lawn mower.

There had been bad blood among some of the siblings for years. Deputies had made previous disturbance calls to the house, court records show.

"This isn't new," detective Lt. Erik Lawrence said of the recent court case. "This has been going on for a couple of decades, so that's what we're looking at, too."