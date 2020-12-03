SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman, accused of stealing almost $80,000 from her employer in 2018, was found guilty of Felony Theft over $25,000 by a Caddo Parish jury Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Laquanisha Leroycia McCoy, 24, will face District Judge Charles Tutt on December 17, 2020 for sentencing, she faces a sentence of up to 20 years at hard labor and/or a fine of up to $50,000.
The eight-woman, four-man jury was selected Monday, November 30, 2020, finished hearing evidence Wednesday, December 2, 2020, and deliberated 80 minutes that afternoon before returning with its unanimous guilty-as-charged verdict.
The jury heard that McCoy began employment at a local family-owned small business in March 2017 and worked there through June 2018. In June 2018 the business received a call from its credit card processing company saying that eight fraudulent refunds were drawn on the business’s account, totaling $78,933.03. The investigation showed that all eight transactions went into McCoy's bank account.