WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) -- A North Texas woman has accepted an 18-year prison term in a plea deal for her part in a failed 2015 murder-for-hire plot against her daughter's boyfriend.
Christina June Peyton pleaded guilty to murder solicitation Monday in Wichita Falls, an hour before she was to go on trial. If convicted, she could have been sentenced to up to life imprisonment.
Her husband, Jeffrey Bryan Peyton, made his own plea deal last month, accepting a 21-year prison term for murder solicitation and implicating his wife in the plot.
Wichita Falls police say the person who met Peyton and posed as a potential hit man was an undercover officer. Police say the boyfriend helped investigators by posing in a photograph staged to look as if he'd been shot. The boyfriend wasn't hurt.