Woman in hospital following early-morning shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police continue investigate what led to an early-morning shooting in the Werner Park neighborhood.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Portland Avenue and Stonewall Street just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Police said two women go into an argument when one of the women pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.
There's no word yet on what initially led to the argument.
The victim was taken to the hospital, while the suspect was taken into custody and facing multiple charges.
No names have been released.