SHREVEPORT, La. - Police were searching for a shooter who is believed to have caused a woman to crash into a utility pole and slam into a house in Shreveport late Thursday. It happened at West 68th and Wallace Avenue near Linwood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.
After police pulled her car from the home, they discovered multiple bullet holes in the vehicle.
Police said the woman walked away with only minor injuries and was treated at Ochsner LSU Health.
Neighbors said the woman's boyfriend was chasing her in another vehicle while shooting at her car. Police said that's one possibility they are looking into.
A 90-year-old woman inside the home was not hurt.