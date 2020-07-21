SHREVEPORT, La. -- The woman at the heart of a sex scandal that led to Shreveport City Judge Lee Irvin’s retirement earlier this month has pleaded guilty to DWI and public-intoxication charges.
Cameron Wilson, 23, of Northwood Lane, was involved in a romantic relationship with Irvin at the same time she had criminal charges pending before Irvin in City Court. Hours before she was scheduled to appear in court last November, they were in bed together at Irvin’s home when the judge’s former girlfriend walked in and saw them, authorities said.
The ex-girlfriend, who had a key to the house, got a gun and shot herself under the chin. She was seriously injured but survived.
Irvin, 64, recused himself from hearing the case after that and it was assigned to another City Court judge.
Wilson pleaded guilty earlier this month before Judge Brian Barber. In the DWI case, she was fined, given a suspended jail sentence, placed on probation for a year, ordered to perform four days of community service and to complete a driver-improvement program, a standard sentence for first-offense drunk driving. City Court records show she was ordered to pay a fine in the public-intoxication case.
In return for the guilty plea, the city prosecutor dismissed charges of hit-and-run driving and driving under suspension.
Irvin, who retired July 2, had been suspended with pay since January. His retirement ended an investigation by the state Judiciary Commission and allowed him to avoid a public hearing where his conduct would have been detailed.
Irvin’s ex-girlfriend underwent numerous reconstructive surgeries but has returned to work, friends said.
Irvin’s term was up at the end of this year. An election to fill his seat will be held in November.
Irvin's attorney, Ron Miciotto, said the judge will still receive his full pension.