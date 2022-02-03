MANSFIELD, La. -- A Mansfield woman died and a DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputy was injured in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.
State police identify the victim as Reshunda Smith, 34. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on U.S. Highway 84 west of Naborton Road.
Troopers said Smith was traveling east, lost control and left the roadway. She then reentered the highway and crossed the centerline into the path of a westbound DPSO patrol unit.
Smith was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.
The deputy was restrained. He was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.