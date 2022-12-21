BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Police detectives continue their investigation this morning into a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and her ex-boyfriend as the suspected assailant.
At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road. A 43-year-old female was found with a gunshot wound, treated at the scene, and transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced dead.
During the course of the investigation, the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Rodney Drew Clim, 48, was determined to be the suspect.
Patrol officers recognized Clim’s vehicle and attempted to pull him over at around midnight. Clim refused to stop his vehicle, and lengthy pursuit that began in Bossier City and ended in Harrison County, Texas, where Clim turned the gun on himself.
He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment. He died from his injuries on Wednesday.