BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police say a woman was shot and killed Tuesday night and the suspect, an ex-boyfriend, attempted suicide on Interstate 20 near Waskom.
The woman was found around 9 p.m. in an apartment in the 3000 block of Shed Road. She was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health and pronounced dead on arrival.
Several hour later, a car belonging to the suspect was spotted by police in Bossier City and chased into Harrison County, Texas. The chase ended with the suspect, Rodney Drew Clim, 48, turning a gun on himself, police said.
Clim was brought to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where he is listed in critical condition.
Police say the shooting remains under investigation.