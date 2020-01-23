BOSSIER CITY, La. - Eight-year-old Tarodjanay James and her four younger sisters spent the last two years without their grandmother, now they have to continue without their mother.
"My mama was my best friend," said Tarodjanay.
Police say Kalisca Williams was shot and killed by Terrence Brown inside her Bossier City home on Tuesday night. She left behind five girls who live with their great grandmother, Ruthie Washington.
"I have these five girls that I’ve had for almost two years," Washington said.
Two years ago, Washington’s daughter, Kalisca's mother passed away.
She says it was tough when she had to tell the girls what happened to their mom.
"We told them that their mom went home,” said Washington. “Their mom went to heaven with their grandmother. They just fell on the floor screaming and hollering."
Williams' family says Kalisca was pregnant when she was shot and killed and one of her daughters is battling stage four cancer. Washington says also she's still dealing with the loss of Kalisca's mom.
"These are pills that are so hard to swallow, but I still put God first and I'm going to keep putting god first," said Washington.
Washington says this is taking a toll on her family, but they're getting through it.
"They're going to hang in there with me and I’m going to hang in there with them," said Washington.
Brown appeared in front of a judge on Thursday for his 72-hour hearing.
According to court documents, he will hire an attorney.