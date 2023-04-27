SHREVEPORT, La. -- A woman shot and killed a block from her home in the Caddo Heights neighborhood Wednesday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Amaya Jacobs, 35, of the 5200 block of Kent Avenue, was shot multiple times while driving at the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Morningside Drive just before 12:20 p.m.
Jacobs was found inside her red SUV that was stopped in the roadway. Drivers who came upon the SUV, unaware of what had happened, honked their horns trying to get the car to move.
One witness said she saw bullet holes in the driver-side window and called police.
According to police, a .22-caliber weapon was used. There were multiple shell casings around the vehicle. The car was also still in drive.
Jacobs' death marks the 26th homicide of the year for Shreveport.