SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed late Sunday in the city's latest shooting. She is Tasha Mayberry, 41.
Police say the 911 caller heard an argument before hearing several shots being fired at just before 10 p.m.
Police found a woman suffering from several gunshot wounds near the intersection of West 73rd Street and Union Avenue in Cedar Grove.
She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where she later died.
Police are working to find the suspect.
If you have any information contact Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.