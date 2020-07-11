BROKEN BOW, Okla. - Alcohol could be a contributing factor in a deadly crash Saturday morning in McCurtain County.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, the accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on State Highway 3 about two miles west of Broken Bow.
Authorities say a 43 year old woman from Tushkahoma, Oklahoma died after her vehicle left the road and hit a concrete culvert and a ditch. A passenger in her vehicle refused treatment at the scene. Troopers say neither were wearing seat belts and there was the odor of alcohol on the driver who was killed.
The crash remains under investigation.