IDABEL, Okla. - Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a fatal crash in McCurtain County.
Oklahoma State Police troopers say Francis Cusher, 73, was driving south on U.S. 259 near County Road 55000 when she was rear ended just after 10 p.m. Sunday.
According to the crash report, Cusher's car veered left, traveled down an embankment and hit a tree. She was killed. The report also says the driver of the other vehicle hit an embankment catching that vehicle on fire.
Law enforcement says the person who caused the crash, believed to be a man, left the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.