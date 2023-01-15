RINGGOLD, La. - A woman was killed Saturday night in a mobile home fire in Ringgold.
State Fire Marshal deputies said the fire broke out on the 2100 Block of Washington Street in Ringgold. The 44-year-old victim was found dead inside.
Deputies said the fire began in the kitchen area of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, deputies said they're not ruling out out the victim's common practice of heating the home by running her electric stove burners and oven as a possible contributing factor to this fire.
The SFM urges Louisianans to practice safe home heating practices in the following ways:
• Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains
• Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
• Do not use stoves, ovens, or grills to heat homes • Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves
• Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended