SHREVEPORT, La. - The woman who was killed in Friday night's deadly crash at the intersection of E.70th Street and Gilbert has been named.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says Lauren Christen Davis,29, of Barksdale Air Force Base, died at the scene of the crash around 11:15 p.m..
Shreveport police are investigating the crash.
RELATED ARTICLE: Police make arrest in deadly crash involving hockey team's bus in Shreveport
Police arrested Jeremy Prentiss,26, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and vehicular homicide.