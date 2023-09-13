TEXARKANA, Texas - On Wednesday just after 5 p.m., Texarkana police responded to a disturbance call where a woman was shot on the 3800 block of Alexander Avenue.
Mercedes Young, 30, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
A warrant has been issued for Rodney Lindley, 40, of Texarkana, Texas. Lindley fled the scene before officers arrived. Texarkana police are still searching for him.
This is the first homicide in Texarkana, Texas this year.