LEESVILLE, La. - On Saturday around 11 p.m., Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 10.
The crash killed 23-year-old Maddisen A. Martin.
John White Jr., 28, of Pitkin, was traveling west of Louisiana Highway 10. He traveled off the road, and his car flipped over. Martin was ejected from the car.
Martin sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. White sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Both were not wearing seatbelts.
Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.