RINGGOLD, La. -- An infant who was properly restrained in a child seat survived a one-vehicle crash Friday morning that left the unrestrained driver dead, state police said in a news release.
The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 371 south of Pietsch Road.
The driver, Amber Holman, 34, of Ringgold, was traveling north in a Honda Accord when she left the road and hit a tree. Holman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where she was later pronounced dead.
The infant passenger was not hurt but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.