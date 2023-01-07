SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Renita Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Further details of her demise are pending autopsy results. Investigation into the slaying, the second homicide of 2023 for Shreveport and Caddo Parish, continues by the Shreveport Police Department.