SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman is dead after being hit by a Shreveport Police Department vehicle late Sunday.
It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road in west Shreveport.
Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has confirmed that an SPD vehicle hit the woman and that she later died.
A police sergeant says further information will be released by the department later Monday.
