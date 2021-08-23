4100 Greenwood Road

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman is dead after being hit by a Shreveport Police Department vehicle late Sunday.

Fatal Pedestrian Accident

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road in west Shreveport.

Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has confirmed that an SPD vehicle hit the woman and that she later died.

A police sergeant says further information will be released by the department later Monday.

SPD Unit Hits Pedestrian

