SOUTH MANSFIELD, La. -- A woman who was caring for an elderly man in his South Mansfield home was shot and killed shortly before noon Friday, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
The woman, whose name has not been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The elderly man was not injured.
DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies arrested David White, 51, of Grand Cane, about an hour after the shooting and after a brief standoff during a traffic stop in Grand Cane, Richardson said. White will be booked for second-degree murder.
The sheriff's office was notified of shooting through a 911 call around 11:50 a.m. It happened in the 900 block of Railroad Avenue.
White and the woman were not married but had a domestic relationship, Richardson said.