SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police followed a trail of blood Saturday to find a woman with multiple injuries to her face and cuts to her hands. 

Then they went to an adjacent parking lot and found Bruce Johnson with a knife. Police said Johnson stabbed the woman. 

Johnson, 36, was booked into the City Jail on charges of domestic abuse battery with a weapon inflicting serious bodily injuries, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. 

The incident happened in the 1500 block of Line Avenue. Officers found a "significant amount of blood" on the sidewalk when responding to a report of domestic abuse. 

A 10-year-old child was present with the attack happened. The child was not injured. 

