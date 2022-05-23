SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman pleaded guilty on Monday to robbing four different businesses in August of 2021.
According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office 50-year-old, April Dawn Wright, robbed Circle-K on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, the Family Dollar on Kings Highway, a Subway location on Greenwood Road and High Fashion on Greenwood Road.
The DA's office said she approached clerk victims with her hands in her pockets as though she had a weapon. In two of the robberies, she went behind the counters and demanded money from cashiers.
District Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced Wright to serve 21 years of hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or reduction of sentence on each count, with the sentences to run concurrently.