MONROE, La (KNOE 8 News) - A man is behind bars following a shooting in Monroe on Sunday morning.
Monroe Police arrested 35-year-old Hollis Johnson for allegedly shooting a woman in the head.
Police got a call in reference to a shooting in the 1400 block on N McGuire.
They say that's where they found a woman had been shot after an unknown subject tried to break into her home. The victim then fired her handgun at the person causing them to fire back.
The subject was identified as Johnson. He told police he didn't have a gun and didn't shoot anyone. Johnson later admitted he was at the home where the shooting happened, but denied having, handling or shooting a gun ever in his life.
Police say Johnson tested positive for gunshot residue and also admitted to trying to force his way into the residence. He also has prior arrests for burglary, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and concealed weapon by a convicted felon.
Johnson is charged with attempted second degree murder.
No word on the victim's condition, but she was transported to University Health Shreveport for her injuries.,