SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman was taken to the hospital for treatment after being rescued from a burning home Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from special operations Chief Charles "Skip" Pinkston IV.
Shreveport firefighters were called to the 600 lock of Woodmont Place in the Hyde Park neighborhood for a one-story house fire. Firefighters from Fire Station No. 15 arrived within 8 minutes of the call and learned from a next door neighbor that a woman was still inside the burning home.
Firefighters made entry and found her in a rear bedroom.
The fire was contained to a front living room but the entire home sustained heat and smoke damage.
Crews had the fire under control in less than 10 minutes. Eight fire units and 21 firefighters responded.
Shreveport fire investigators said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No firefighters were injured.
Fire Chief Scott Wolverton encourages all Shreveport residents to have at least one working smoke detector. The Shreveport Fire Department will install one for free. To request a smoke detector or fire safety information, call 318-673-6740.