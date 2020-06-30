SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman is recovering after getting rescued by Shreveport firefighters Monday night.
The Shreveport Fire Department says the woman was sent to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
The fire happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2600 block of Randolph.
Firefighters say they saw smoke and flames coming out from the home.
A battalion chief on scene told KTBS the home has minor damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
It is unknown if the house had a smoke detector.
If you or someone you know needs a smoke detector, contact the Shreveport Fire Department at 318-673-6740.