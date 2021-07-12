TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana Texas police are searching for the driver of a car that ran over needs your help identifying a driver who hit an elderly woman with her car.
It happened on July 2 in the Super One parking lot, and it was caught on camera. The elderly woman was hit, then dragged several feet across the concrete.
Police believe the driver knew she hit something because surveillance video showed her checking her side mirror as she drove away, leaving the 70-year-old victim lying in the road.
A witness described the driver as a woman in her late 30s with curly brown hair. She was driving a gray and white Smart Car with a Texas plate.
The victim was airlifted to a Dallas hospital with serious injuries, but she is expected to recover.
If you know who the driver is, call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or call Texarkana Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.