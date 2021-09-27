NPSO - Ajax crash Sept. 27, 2021
AJAX, La. -- A north Natchitoches Parish woman was seriously injured Monday when she was ejected from her car in a crash on Interstate 49, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.
 
The crash happened around 12:37 p.m. just north of the Ajax exit in Natchitoches Parish. 
 
The driver, a 28-year-old Campti woman, was traveling south on I-49 when she lost control and went down an embankment. Her Chevrolet Cavalier hit several trees, overturned and landed on its side. 
 
The woman was flown from the scene to a Shreveport hospital, with what is believed to be serious injuries, the sheriff's office said. 
 
No other vehicles were involved. 
Courtesy: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office
