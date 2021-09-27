AJAX, La. -- A north Natchitoches Parish woman was seriously injured Monday when she was ejected from her car in a crash on Interstate 49, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened around 12:37 p.m. just north of the Ajax exit in Natchitoches Parish.
The driver, a 28-year-old Campti woman, was traveling south on I-49 when she lost control and went down an embankment. Her Chevrolet Cavalier hit several trees, overturned and landed on its side.
The woman was flown from the scene to a Shreveport hospital, with what is believed to be serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.
No other vehicles were involved.